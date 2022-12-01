Has Alex Mowatt got a future at West Brom? Here’s how he has done so far at Middlesbrough

Alex Mowatt made the switch to Middlesbrough late in the summer transfer window.

The season had already gotten underway by the time his loan to Boro for the campaign had been made official.

After just one year with West Brom, the midfielder already sought an exit, if only temporary, from the club.

But does Mowatt have a future at the Hawthorns?

Here we take a look at his performances at the Riverside to see if Carlos Corberan will have any plans for the former Barnsley man upon his return to the Baggies…

The 27-year old has made 14 league appearances for Middlesbrough since signing for the club in August.

Eight of those appearances have come from the start, but he has most recently been arriving from the bench.

The arrival of Michael Carrick has shaken things up, with the team changing formation under the new manager.

A switch to a back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation has seen a partnership form in midfield of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney.

Hackney has emerged as a young prospect under Carrick, which has taken away minutes from Mowatt, which may not bode well for his future at the Riverside.

Mowatt’s last start came in the team’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield, which proved to be Leo Percovich’s last game as interim manager of the team.

A total of 14 minutes of game time under Carrick suggests that he may have been demoted to a squad role under the former England international.

Mowatt has yet to contribute a goal or assist for Boro, which is a stark contrast to when he was at his best with Barnsley.

During his final three seasons at Oakwell, the Englishman contributed 19 goals and 24 assists from 134 league appearances.

This drop off in attacking threat has been a big reason for his stock decreasing.

Boro took a gamble that his poor season at Albion last year was circumstantial, but it is becoming apparent that he is now unable to reach the same heights as with Barnsley.

That will give Corberan some pause when weighing up Mowatt’s future, and it is unlikely that he will have a role to play in the Spaniard’s first team squad upon his return to the club this summer.