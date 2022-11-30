Has Admiral Muskwe got a future at Luton Town? Here’s how he has done so far at Fleetwood

Adding strength-in-depth at Kenilworth Road in the summer, Luton Town opted to send Admiral Muskwe out on loan.

It was League One outfit Fleetwood Town who secured the services of the powerful forward, with the Cod Army also managing to bring Carlos Mendes Gomes to their Lancashire home.

Muskwe has been confined to just 493 minutes of League One football thus far this season, with an injury keeping him out since early October.

In the six league games he has managed in the third tier this campaign, Muskwe has scored once, which was a second-half leveller on his debut against Wycombe Wanderers.

It remains to be seen how long the attacker will be out for, with it being likely that he will not miss too much football, as he would have probably returned to Kenilworth Road for treatment.

How productive the rest of his loan spell with Fleetwood is will probably be the best determinant of what his future at the Bedfordshire club holds.

Think you know everything about Luton Town? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

Should he return to full fitness relatively soon and shine with the third tier club, then he would have every chance of returning in the summer at Luton and gifting for a first-team spot.

The good thing for the forward is that the Hatters are now under the stewardship of Rob Edwards, meaning it will be a clean slate for Muskwe when he returns.

That being said, the same problem may arise for the forward in the summer, as Luton will still possess strong options in forward positions unless the likes of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo continue to thrive and put themselves in the shop window.

Whilst possessing a lot of desirable qualities, Luton fans have been unable to consistently see what Muskwe can do at Championship level and should he be given another shot with the Hatters, he will have to immediately take it.

Muskwe will be hoping to get back fit as soon as possible and make a positive impact during his loan stint with the Cod Army, after what has to be classed as a positive enough start to his time with Fleetwood.