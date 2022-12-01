Has Aaron Leya Iseka got a future at Barnsley? Here’s how he has done so far at Adanaspor

Aaron Leya Iseka showed promise in flashes during Barnsley‘s calamitous 2021/22 campaign, where the Tykes picked up just 30 points in the Championship, before heading to Adanaspor, of the Turkish second tier, on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Iseka has made just three appearances since arriving at the club, opening his account for Adanaspor in a 2-1 win over Altinordu in their last match, the 25-year-old’s first match since the beginning of October.

The Belgian’s commitment in pre-season was clearly of a player who wanted to move away as a result of the Tykes’ relegation to League One.

However, it may not be that simple with Iseka signing a contract at Oakwell until the summer of 2025, and just three appearances and one goal by December may put the Turkish club off exercising their option to buy.

Adanaspor are slap bang mid table at the moment, picking up 17 points from 14 games and struggling to find some consistency in their results.

Iseka has managed just 154 minutes of action since leaving Barnsley, as per Transfermarkt, under two and a half full matches to show his new side what he is capable of, but after finding the net against Altinordu it will be interesting to see if he is trusted with a run in the side.

Adanaspor host Goztepe on Sunday in aiming to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places, and Iseka’s versatility may work in his favour in looking to slot into the club’s 4-3-3 formation.

It feels unlikely that Iseka has a future at Barnsley, the 25-year-old may well have burnt his bridges with Michael Duff due to his lack of intensity in pre-season, and with that in mind, even if the buy option is not triggered by Adanaspor, another move would be on the cards in the summer.

With two years left on his deal following this season, Barnsley will be looking to get him off the wage bill on a permanent basis in the summer, especially after he struggled to convince many that he could be a reliable performer in the Championship last term.

It would be best for both parties if the 25-year-old was to knuckle down and cement a starting berth at Adanaspor in the coming weeks and months.