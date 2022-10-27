“Has a point to prove in the second-tier” – Middlesbrough eyeing up move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are one of several Championship clubs eyeing a move for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss.

As per our FLW exclusive, the 23-year-old has been watched by Boro, as well as Blackburn, Blackpool and Reading after a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Bayliss signed a two-year deal with Shrewsbury in the summer after leaving Preston North End in the summer.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Bayliss being linked with a move to the Riverside, offering their thoughts on whether or not the 23-year-old is ready to take the step back up to the second tier.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Fair play to Tom Bayliss for starting the season so well.

Leaving Preston and dropping down to League One once again was obviously a slight setback, but he is showing so far this season that he is a quality midfielder at that level.

Indeed, the sheer amount of clubs watching him at the moment speaks for itself, and as such, you can see him going back up to the Championship in the future, particularly when you consider he is just 23-years-old.

One thing you would say with regards to Middlesbrough’s midfield at present, though, is that it is full of options.

Alex Mowatt, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Massimo Luongo, to name a few, and that’s before you consider youngsters like Hayden Hackney.

For that reason I wouldn’t say it’s a top priority signing for Boro, but the 23-year-old would certainly add further depth.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a useful signing for Middlesbrough if they pull it off.

Bayliss is playing an important role in a Shrewsbury side who are largely exceeding expectations in League One this season, meaning he may now be ready for the step up to the Championship.

Indeed, you get the feeling that the midfielder himself will feel he has a point to prove in the second-tier, given his previous spell at that level with Preston did not exactly work out.

The 23-year-old could also provide some useful depth in the centre of the park at The Riverside, and the fact he would be playing under a high quality former midfielder in Carrick, could bring the best out of him.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling a move for Bayliss could be worth looking into for Middlesbrough.

Declan Harte

Midfield has been a position that has suffered for Middlesbrough this season, especially following the departure of Marcus Tavernier.

Signing Bayliss could be a shrewd move to improve the strength of the position for Michael Carrick’s squad.

The 23-year old has had an impressive start to the season with Shrewsbury Town, scoring three and assisting two.

He has stood out in the third tier so far this campaign and could be ready to now take the leap into the Championship, having previously struggled during his time with Preston North End.