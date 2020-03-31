‘Has a point’, ‘Revenge’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to 42-y/o’s eye-opening claim on former boss

David O’Leary is a manager that will be remembered with great fondness at Elland Road, after guiding the club to a Champions League semi-final, whilst delivering a number of impressive finishes in their Premier League campaign.

But one player seemingly wasn’t content with life under O’Leary, and has branded him ‘shocking’ in an extraordinary rant.

Speaking in an in interview on Tubes’ Youtube channel, former Leeds man Mills tore into O’Leary for his coaching skills, and wasn’t impressed with him in his time with the club.

“Dave O’Leary was shocking, absolutely shocking and I’ve said that many many times.

“He (O’Leary) wasn’t a great coach, everyone thought he was great when he first signed and he turned the Irish charm on and it was alright, it was all my young babes, tactically he was poor, the lads didn’t particularly like him, and that’s why we struggled.

“Before I went to the World Cup he slaughtered me, there was a two page spread in one of the tabloids, hammered me, he said if he ever plays like that again he will never play for me again.”

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to the ‘Leeds United Group’ on Facebook to issue their thoughts on Mills’ comments on O’Leary.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Facebook below….

Sean Healy: “So O’Leary criticised him and Mills reaction is simply a form of revenge.”

Paul Snowdon: “Mills has a point. Everything was great until O’Leary pushed Eddie Gray to one side for Brian Kidd.

And it must be remembered, O’Leary won nothing for us.”

Aaron Taylor: “Mills is right. It was Eddie the players all looked to. Soon as he was moved aside we fell apart. Reid was shocking.”

Richard Wood: “I never understood why Leeds United ever made him manager at that time that took a Arsenal land from the south to to the North and what happened it went okay at the start but he couldn’t get it to work out.”

Richard Lobsiger: “I love the memories and say we’ll done to O’Leary and the boys. But I saw it as a great team. I had a feeling O’Leary didn’t fit perfectly.”

Tony Grennan: “Mills is right, O’Leary lost the plot and his players.”

Pam Freer: “Is Mills sticking in his oar again, do one!”

Jamie Dodgson: “The money spent and talent he had we should have done better.”

