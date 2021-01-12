‘Has a lot of quality’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Rangers’ rumoured interest in signing EFL defender

The future of Preston North End defender Ben Davies has been the hot topic of conversation among plenty of the Deepdale faithful in the January transfer window.

The defender is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and has been attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers, who were keen to sign him on a pre-contract deal.

Preston have been attempting to tie Davies down to a new contract, but they were dealt a frustrating blow, with the 25-year-old being one of those to turn down that offer.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider when quizzed on whether Davies would be a coup for Steven Gerrard’s side, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips was certain in his response, and admitted that he wasn’t surprised to hear that Rangers are keen on landing the 25-year-old’s signature.

“Definitely. There are not that many left-sided centre-halves around. It does not half help so he could give Rangers good balance.

“Having been in coaching it is quite difficult when you get two right-footed, right-sided players playing at centre-half.

“Of course you also need quality but Davies has a lot of quality as well. He has shown that this season. He would have no problem going up to Scotland.

“It gives you a slight advantage being able to play at left centre-half and that may appeal to Gerrard. It does not surprise me that they are interested in signing him, he has done very well this season.”

Davies and his Preston North End team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Alex Neil’s side.

Can you identify these former Preston players by looking at these three clues? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 17 Scottish international, St Johnstone manager, left-back Callum Davidson Brian O'Neil Graham Alexander Simon Lynch

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Phillips here.

I would be surprised if Davies was to stick around with Preston beyond this season, as he’s a player that has shown that he can be playing his football at a higher level.

Rangers can present him with the opportunity to do just that, with the Steven Gerrard’s side likely to be competing in European competitions next season once again.

Preston will be desperate to keep Davies at the club, but I think they’re fighting a losing battle with Rangers keen on a deal to land his signature.