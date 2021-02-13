‘Has a lot of maturing to do’ – Plenty of Charlton fans reflect on one player’s display in Gillingham loss

Charlton Athletic were beaten 3-2 by Gillingham at The Valley today and many Addicks fans have been reflecting on the performance of Chuks Aneke.

The Charlton striker grabbed an equaliser after 15 minutes but saw red in the second half after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Olly Lee had put the Gills ahead in the first minute but a smart finish from Aneke put the hosts back on terms.

Connor Ogilvie’s volley meant that the visitors were 2-1 up at the break but once again Lee Bowyer’s side came back, this time through Jayden Stockley.

Aneke’s red card proved costly, however, as Kyle Dempsey grabbed a late winner for Gillingham – meaning the Addicks’ wait for back-to-back League One wins in 2021 goes on.

In what has been an inconsistent season for Charlton, the 27-year-old has been one of their star men and grabbed 11 goals so far.

They’ll now be without him for the game against Fleetwood Town next week, which will no doubt frustrate Bowyer.

Aneke doesn’t seem a hugely popular figure at the south London club right now, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Read their reactions here:

SELECTING ANEKE AND HIS IMMATURE PERFORMANCE HAS LOST US THAT GAME. A joke of a player. Need him out of this squad. #cafc — louie (@louiecharlton) February 13, 2021

Aneke has a lot of maturing to do. He’s been lucky in the past, but he loses his head to often. Great player but needs to stay composed for 90 minutes #cafc — CassCAFC (@cassidyai2) February 13, 2021

#cafc Aneke been frustrated for past 5 mins. Should have been changed — Fatscholes76 (@fatscholes76) February 13, 2021

Aneke Red 😫😫😫 — cafc___ (@cafc___) February 13, 2021

Why would he do that 😂 https://t.co/0Cwjlmjet2 — Liam Stanley (@LiamStanley20) February 13, 2021

Donkey — Nigel Jones (@Cafcnige83) February 13, 2021

Aneke got sent off because for 10 minutes he completely lost his head https://t.co/iVTgLQ80n0 — Joe (@_joeburdett) February 13, 2021