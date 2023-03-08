“Has a chance now to prove his worth” – Ipswich Town face decision over out-of-contract player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s likely to be a busy summer at Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are pushing for promotion from League One and their business in the upcoming window is likely to be defined by whether or not they make it to the Championship.

Among the decisions that need to be made is one on the future of Massimo Luongo.

The midfielder was signed on a free transfer from Middlesbrough midway through the season and is out of contract in the summer.

So, should they offer him a new contract? Or release him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

It might sound harsh, but Ipswich should not be thinking about giving Massimo Luongo a new deal.

He’s failed to make any impact whatsoever at both Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town this season and whilst that may be due to a lack of fitness, I think it’s best Ipswich move on.

The club have ambitions to be a Championship side next season, too, and although Luongo has played there before, you have to go back to 2018/19 when he last managed 40-plus appearances in the second tier.

The only thing that would make me consider a new deal is if Ipswich were in League One once again next season, but even then, I’d be hesitant.

Ned Holmes

At the moment, it seems likely that Ipswich Town and Massimo Luongo will part ways but he does have time to change things.

The 30-year-old has only made six appearances for the Tractor Boys but having found fitness, he has impressed in recent weeks.

With injuries to other players, he has a chance now to prove his worth to Kieran McKenna. If he can string together a strong run of performances, and most importantly stay fit, then there might be a chance for him to earn a new deal.

Given the financial backing Ipswich have, however, McKenna may opt to release Luongo and sign a replacement that he can rely upon to be available.

It’s up to the Australian to show in the next few weeks that finding a player of his quality might not be easy.

Sam Rourke

I’ve always been a fan of Massimo Luongo and do think he still could have something to offer to Ipswich.

Granted, it’s not been the most fruitful of times for the Australian at Portman Road so far but he’s had to contend with fitness issues and has struggled to get a frequent run of games.

He’s an energetic, box-to-box midfielder who can impact games but his best days could well be behind him, however, if he impresses between now and the end of the season Ipswich should consider giving him another short-term deal.

Though, I get the vibe Ipswich and McKenna may well look to move the former QPR man on this summer with a lot ultimately dependent on what division the Tractorboys find themselves in next season.