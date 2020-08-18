‘Has a bright future’ – Should West Brom take action amid interest in midfielder? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field is reportedly drawing attention from a number of clubs with his short-term future unclear at this point.

Field impressed on loan at Charlton Athletic last term but saw his opportunities limited by injuries.

The 22-year-old is back at the Baggies and, according to the Express & Star, wants to be a part of Slaven Bilic’s squad for their return to the Premier League next term.

The report claims that the midfielder is drawing attention from elsewhere this summer.

So, should the Baggies look to loan him out or keep him with the squad?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’d loan him out and look to see a little bit more from him in the Championship.

Bilic is having to shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and, particularly in midfield, he can’t afford to have any passengers.

Whilst Field is a good player and has a bright future, I don’t see him playing a part in the top-flight, so it makes sense for him to go back out on loan.

A top Championship club could provide him with the right platform.

George Dagless

Loan him out.

He’s a good player but I think he needs to be playing regularly and I don’t see that happening in the Premier League next season.

Get to a good Championship side and play most of the games and I think we’ll see him really show what he can do.

Eventually he’ll be good enough for the Premier League but I think another loan would be ideal.

George Harbey

I think they can’t afford to be too rash and they should look to send him out on loan.

Field is a good player who was hugely impressive for Charlton before his injury, and he was starting to look like a player who could really make an impact in the Championship before that.

Now West Brom are in the Premier League, Slaven Bilic will look to strengthen in every area of the pitch, and quite simply, Field isn’t good enough to start ahead of the likes of Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers.

But if he spent this season out on loan in the Championship and West Brom came straight back down, then he’d be ready to become a regular starter for Albion, I feel.

He needs regular game time next season, regardless of which club he ends up playing for.