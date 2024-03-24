Highlights Southampton is close to securing a place in the play-offs, but are still in with a shot at automatic promotion.

The transfer window focus should be on key players like Harwood-Bellis, Fraser, and Iheanacho.

Consider potential summer signings like O'Hare to bolster the squad for next campaign.

Southampton are well-placed to secure a place in the play-off places at the end of this season, with the potential of reaching the automatic promotion spots.

Heading into the final international break of the season, Russell Martin's side find themselves in fourth place, nine points behind Leeds United and Leicester City, who occupy the top two places and eight points behind Ipswich Town in third.

While Saints have the comfort of knowing they can reduce the gap to those above them in the table, as they have at least one game in hand, it seems likely they may have to settle for a place in the play-offs to complete an immediate return to the Premier League.

Despite not knowing what division they will be in next season, those at the club will already be looking forward to the summer window and bolstering their current squad. Football League World takes a look at the perfect transfer window for Southampton in the summer, moving into the next campaign.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The on-loan Manchester City defender has been imperious for Martin's side this season, but a permanent move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis surely depends on whether Southampton gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

As part of the loan deal that brought him to the Saints, the club have an option to buy the England U21 international for a reported £20 million. Failure to return to the top flight at the first time of asking could be catastrophic for Southampton's hopes of resigning the defender, with his performances this season bound to have attracted interest.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' stats this season as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,817 Successful passes 2,647 Pass accuracy 92.9% Interceptions 36 Dribbled past 1

Having already enjoyed four loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Burnley and now Southampton, Harwood-Bellis has proved he is more than capable of making the step-up to the Premier League next season. Whether that is with the Saints or not, remains to be seen.

Ryan Fraser

Another loan player who has shone for the South Coast side this season is Ryan Fraser. The 30-year-old moved to St. Mary's in the summer on a season-long loan and has impressed under Martin since his arrival.

And his performances have seen the Scotland international linked with a permanent switch to the South Coast next season, despite his contract with the Magpies not ending until 2025.

Utilised mainly as a substitute, the 30-year-old has come off the bench in 20 of his 30 league appearances this campaign, with Martin favouring him as an option against tiring defensive legs.

Southampton could pick up the winger for a bargain price, with the Magpies said to be keen to get him off the wage bill, and with Premier League experience under his belt, could prove to be a valuable asset should the Saints secure promotion this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Another proven goalscorer that Southampton could look to add to their attacking ranks is Leicester City man, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian striker had been heavily linked with a move away in January and last summer, and is likely to leave on a free transfer regardless of if Leicester are promoted, something that Southampton could take advantage of.

It remains unclear whether Che Adams will be offered a new deal at St. Mary's next term, having seen a Deadline Day move to Wolves blocked by the Saints, while Everton also showed their interest in the Scotland international.

With the Foxes likely to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, they could look to bolster their attacking options, meaning Iheanacho will be lower down in the pecking order. The 27-year-old has proved he has Premier League pedigree, and could be a shrewd signing for the Saints in the summer.

Callum O'Hare

Another player that would be a very impressive capture and would surely excite Southampton fans is Coventry City’s O’Hare. The midfielder has been known to have talent for a long time now, after coming through the academy at Aston Villa and then impressing with the Sky Blues.

O’Hare has been with Coventry for five seasons now and every campaign he has contributed highly in terms of goals and assists.

This season, the midfielder has registered nine goals and four assists in all competitions, and would provide an extra attacking threat in the final third.

The one concern would be that he has struggled with his injuries, ut if he can be managed, Southampton would have a serious player on their hands and could fill that missing piece of the jigsaw, having already been linked with a move for him in the January window.

Flynn Downes, Joe Rothwell and David Brooks all return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, and O'Hare could be the player the Saints look to when bolstering their midfield options.