Harvey Knibbs has issued a message to Reading supporters amid the turmoil that surrounds the club’s ownership situation.

Owner Dai Yongge has been disqualified from owning the Royals, and has been given a deadline of 4 April to sell the club.

It’s been reported by The Telegraph that businessman Robert Platek is optimistic about completing a deal in time, and can even receive an extension on getting it over the line if assurances are given that talks are progressing.

But, on the pitch, Reading are competing for promotion to the Championship despite these issues, with their 11-game unbeaten run coming to an end away to Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

Harvey Knibbs issues message to Reading supporters

Following the 3-0 loss, Knibbs has praised the Reading supporters for their backing of the team amid these issues off the pitch.

He has urged the fans to keep showing up in such great numbers for the final fixtures of the season, as they chase a top six finish in League One.

"They have been incredible,” said Knibbs, via the club’s official website.

“We've now obviously got seven games left.

“I think we're one point off the playoff so it's going to take everyone and we're going to give everything.

“Our message to the fans will be to just keep supporting us and come out in your numbers."

Reading’s recent form

Reading’s 11 game unbeaten run was their best stretch since 2010, and lifted them into the play-off race.

However, the defeat on Tuesday night has seen them drop behind Bolton Wanderers, leaving them seventh in the table.

Reading FC's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Blackpool (A) 3-0 loss Peterborough United (H) 3-1 win Stevenage (H) 1-1 Wrexham (H) 2-0 win Crawley Town (A) 1-1

Hunt’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, with just a point separating the two clubs going into the final seven fixtures.

Next up for the Royals is a clash against third place Wycombe Wanderers on 5 April in a 12.30pm kick-off.