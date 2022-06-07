Harvey Cartwright gives verdict on his Hull City future

Hull City’s Harvey Cartwright is a bright young spark and having made his England U20 debut this season, he started to become more well known.

At only 20-years-old, he’s still Hull’s second choice keeper but this season he played two games for the Tigers.

Although it wasn’t regular football, Cartwright feels positive about his season as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Last season was a massive season of progression. Even though I only played two games, I still learned from them and it was a taster to make me want more.

“It is the classic saying, once you have played, you keep wanting more and I want to get as many games as I can.

“He [Shota Arveladze] just wants me to get better and whoever the goalkeepers are, he wants us to push each other on for the number one shirt and for us to get better.”

The youngster has been on loan spells away from Hull before, joining non-league Gainsborough Trinity which he felt was a great benefit as he said: “It was a massive learning curve and a really good experience to see that side of the game.

“It was ugly football at times and you got ‘lumped’ with crosses and you had players who wanted to hurt you on the goal line. It was a different kind of experience, but I really enjoyed it.”

Loans have worked well for players at Hull before in the case of players like Jacob Greaves and with a desire to further develop his career, this is something Cartwright is open to ahead of the new season: “If I did go on loan, I’d want the experience of trying to win every game.

“I just leave it to the club and whatever they think is best for me and we will discuss it when it comes. It is definitely a consideration and whether it will happen again, I don’t know.

“But I am definitely open to anything about where I want to play first team football.”

The Verdict:

Being a bright spark as a goalkeeper can sometimes be hard since it’s usually harder to shift the spot of a number one at the club or you’re highly unlikely to get a ten minute run out at the end of a game.

Therefore, Cartwright is making a sensible decision to consider a loan move especially since he was able to learn valuable skills first hand on his previous one.

Of course this time round you’d expect it to be a move higher up the pyramid but if a team could guarantee him first team football every week, then it definitely seems like the smartest move for all parties.

The goalkeeper could be a great first choice one day but until he’s ready for the Championship he needs to be developing his game and he seems open to do so.