There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Leicester City star Harvey Barnes in recent times.

With James Maddison now gone, Barnes is arguably the Foxes' most valuable asset and it seemed inevitable that the winger was going to attract interest following his side's relegation to the Championship.

His 13 league goals weren't enough to save Leicester from the drop in the end - but he could still find himself in the Premier League next season with numerous teams being linked with a switch.

Still having two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, only a big bid is likely to be accepted by Enzo Maresca's side who may want to retain him for another season as they look to bounce back to the top flight straight away.

Maddison's sale shows the club are open to cashing in on players though - and that will give Barnes a lot of hope in his potential quest to play at the highest level during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Plenty of stories have been flying around about the winger - and we have picked out some of the most significant updates about the 25-year-old in recent times.

Are Newcastle United close to signing Harvey Barnes?

The Daily Mail believes Newcastle are struggling to meet Leicester's valuation of the winger.

The Foxes are keen to secure £40m for the 25-year-old - but the Magpies are a considerable distance away from that.

Eddie Howe’s side were reportedly readying a £25m bid, but that won’t satisfy Enzo Maresca’s side who don’t need to sell him during this transfer window if they don’t want to.

The player still has two years left on his contract, meaning interest clubs will surely need to spend close to the £40m valuation if they want to have any chance of luring him away from the Midlands.

Newcastle could sell Allan Saint-Maximin to secure the signature of Barnes - but a move away for the former seemingly isn’t close at this stage.

The Times, however, have reported that a fee in the region of £35m could potentially be agreed for Barnes this week with talks taking place in the past couple of days.

What is Harvey Barnes' transfer stance?

Football League World understands Barnes would prefer a move to London if he leaves the King Power Stadium this summer.

That would be a major blow for the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle in this race - but could boost the chances of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United securing his signature.

Spurs have already struck a deal with Leicester this summer with Maddison heading to the capital - but it remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou decides to make a move for him. It’s also unclear whether Spurs have a big enough budget to take him to North London.

West Ham, meanwhile, could be set to secure more than £100m for the sale of Declan Rice and could use a chunk of that revenue to secure the services of Barnes.

Without that cash, they may not be able to win the race, but this latest update is a real boost for David Moyes’ side.

Manchester United take interest in Harvey Barnes

United are admirers of the winger, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his side in his quest to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City - and could potentially have the funds needed to secure the signing of the Englishman.

Although the Red Devils have a decent number of wide options at their disposal, Barnes’ arrival could allow the likes of Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga to secure loan moves away from Old Trafford.

As of Monday though, Newcastle were ahead of United in this race and interest from elsewhere could make it difficult for the latter to win his signature unless they step up their interest.