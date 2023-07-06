Leicester City have already cashed in on one star this summer in the form of James Maddison, and they will be fully expected to let go of Harvey Barnes as well.

The winger was the top scorer for the Foxes in the Premier League last season with 13 goals, but unlike his former team-mate Maddison, he does not have just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

That means the hierarchy can hold out for a significant fee for his services, but nevertheless there is an expectation that Barnes will still be on the move this summer back to the top flight of English football.

And one of the clubs interested in the winger is Newcastle United, who are looking to bolster their squad for a tilt at the UEFA Champions League.

What do we know so far about Harvey Barnes and Newcastle?

Newcastle have been a club interested in Barnes since the summer transfer window opened - and perhaps before it even did.

It would be silly for most Premier League clubs who have the money to make a deal happen to not be interested considering his goal return for Leicester last season, but it appeared that United were prioritizing a deal for A.C. Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali in recent weeks - one which is now completed.

Enquiries have been made for Barnes by the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham, but now Newcastle are back in the mix and The Guardian suggest that the Magpies now lead the race for Barnes' services.

It remains to be seen as to whether Newcastle submit an official bid in the near future, but their interest in the 25-year-old is very much apparent.

Is a transfer for Harvey Barnes to Newcastle likely to happen?

Even though Barnes is back in pre-season training with Leicester, you'd fully expect him to not be playing Championship football by the end of August.

There's of course a chance that he could feature in the first couple of games before securing a move very late in the day, but that could mean he risks injury and then a deal will end up being dead in the water.

Barnes seems like a consummate professional and he will continue to give his all until a club comes in with a fee that Leicester are willing to say yes to, then he will remain at the club.

Newcastle do have the funds to make a deal happen, but as we saw with James Maddison they will only commit to a transfer if they think it's fully worth the money.

And with Allan Saint-Maximin not exactly being at his best last season for the Magpies, the left wing area could be somewhere that Eddie Howe really wants to strengthen despite Anthony Gordon's arrival in January, and Barnes with his 13 goals in the Premier League in 2022-23 would be an incredibly solid addition.

Barnes will be an expensive addition but one that is worthy of the £40 million - £50 million price-tag, and at the age of 25 he may only get better as a player.