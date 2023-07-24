Highlights Harvey Barnes calls leaving Leicester City for Newcastle the "toughest decision" of his life, expressing mixed emotions and gratitude towards the club and its fans.

Leicester's relegation led to uncertainty over the future of key players like Barnes, who scored 13 goals despite the team's struggles.

The sale of Barnes will help Leicester balance their finances and potentially strengthen the squad under Enzo Maresca for the upcoming season, starting with a match against Coventry City on August 6.

Harvey Barnes has said his goodbye to Leicester City with an emotional message, as he admitted leaving for Newcastle was the ‘toughest decision’ of his life.

Newcastle sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester

The Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, which meant the future of several key men was uncertain, which included Barnes.

Despite Leicester’s struggles, he still chipped in with 13 league goals, so it was always likely that he would attract top-flight interest.

And, after weeks of speculation, it’s Newcastle who won the race for Barnes, with the 25-year-old signing a five-year contract at St. James’ Park after a deal worth around £38m was agreed.

That ended Barnes’ association with Leicester, the club that he had grown up with and gave him his big break in the Premier League. Taking to social media, the player opened up on how difficult that was, as he paid tribute to the club.

Barnes netted 13 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

“There is no easy way to write this, but after much speculation I am now making the toughest decision of my life to leave Leicester City Football Club.

“I have real mixed emotions as Leicester City is literally all I’ve ever known. I joined the club at the age of 9, and we went on the most amazing journey together, creating memories that I’ll never forget. My life from a boy to a man has always been here. I genuinely love this football club and everyone associated with it.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with from my teammates now and over the years, to all of the managers and back room staff I’ve worked with. The time I spent in the club’s Academy was really special where I made friends for life.

“I would like to give a special thank you to the owner Aiyawatt (Top) and his family, who has always been so supportive to me and my family. I really appreciate everything you have done for me.

“Personally, I know words will never do this justice. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you, the fans. You’ve supported me through all the highs and the lows. I hope you’ve seen that I’ve always given my all for the club. We achieved some magical moments along the way.

“I wish you and this great club all the very best for the future. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Leicester City summer transfer plans

This was obviously a massive sale for Leicester, and it’s one that’s required as they look to balance the books following relegation. Most fans would have known that Barnes, along with James Maddison, would be on the move, as they are both talented players in their prime who are good enough to play in the top-flight.

It will have hurt the club to lose someone who had come through the ranks, and Barnes clearly had a big think before making his decision, as the Foxes means so much to him.

But, the money brought in will help the club this summer, and it should ensure Enzo Maresca is in a position to bring in a few more players as he tries to improve the group ahead of the new season.

Leicester start with a game against Coventry City on August 6.