Leicester City star Harvey Barnes could finally be on his way out of the club after reports claimed that a deal taking him to money-laden Newcastle is 'edging closer'.

Barnes was a shining light for Leicester last season in their relegation campaign, with his 13 league goals not able to keep them up after a plethora of defensive frailties which ultimately cost them their place in the Premier League after an enthralling nine-year stint which saw them win the league and qualify for Europe on three separate occasions.

But with their relegation, it appears that the Burnley-born star won't be featuring in their plans anymore, with reports claiming that a place in the Champions League beckons for Barnes - with the two clubs growing closer to agreeing on a fee for his services.

The Daily Mail report that a move taking Barnes from the Midlands to Tyneside is edging closer.

Whilst the publication states that a deal has not fully been agreed between the two clubs, a deal could be struck by the end of the week if deals continue to move as smoothly as they have been so far.

Barnes’ fee has long been deliberated as interested parties such as Tottenham and West Ham have registered their interest, but it appears that Eddie Howe’s Magpies have stolen a march in the race for his signature - with a fee of £35-40m likely to be the sticking point.

It isn’t far off from the £40m that took James Maddison to Tottenham, though Leicester will be gutted to lose their homegrown talent after he scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

Where does this leave Leicester in terms of replacements?

Having seen Ayoze Perez depart on a free transfer at the start of the month, Barnes’ departure leaves them severely depleted out wide.

Tete has also returned to parent club Shakhtar Donetsk, which means that it now leaves just Marc Albrighton as an out-and-out winger at the King Power Stadium, though Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne could act as make-shift options if Enzo Maresca does opt to play with wingers.

Regardless, they will need to replenish their options out wide having received almost £80 million alone for Maddison and Barnes, though it remains to be seen if that will be spent in other areas which would need addressing before a Barnes replacement.

Who could Leicester City replace Barnes with?

Championship loan supremo Amad Diallo has been linked with the Foxes, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly yet to decide whether Diallo is part of his plans, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order ahead of him. That could leave Diallo seeking another loan move after enduring a stellar season last time out with Sunderland, though it is claimed that newly-promoted duo Burnley and Sheffield United are also in the hunt for his services which would leave Leicester lacking as a result of their Championship status.

Elsewhere, another loan deal could be sought after for Cole Palmer, with the Manchester City youngster likely to be behind Pep Guardiola’s wide men in the pecking order - though once again, Burnley and Brighton registering their interest would put Leicester on the backseat, with City chiefs reportedly believing that Palmer is too good for the second-tier.