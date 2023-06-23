Following relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, a number of Leicester City's top players are expected to depart the King Power Stadium.

One of which is Harvey Barnes, and it is clear that Barnes’ future is likely to lie elsewhere, with the player seen as more than capable of competing in the Premier League.

The drop-down to the second tier will cost Leicester some of their star players, with James Maddison also being heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, too.

It has been reported that the likes of Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham for the Leicester City winger Barnes, who has scored 35 goals and assisted another 25 in 146 Premier League appearances.

West Ham and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the wide forward for this window.

Here, we take a particularly close look at the potential of a move for Barnes to the Emirates and Arsenal.

Is Barnes to Arsenal a good potential move?

With Gabriel Martinelli primarily occupying the left-wing role, it is difficult to see Barnes getting into the first-team ahead of him.

Barnes is a direct runner and strong finisher, who loves to cut inside on his right foot to score, as shown by his 13 goals last season from that side. His signature move is to attack the left half space and bounce a quick one-two off of a midfielder to slot home into the far corner on his right foot.

Barnes would be a good alternative to Martinelli stylistically in that sense, allowing for some rotation on the left-wing. However, Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January from Brighton, who also occupies this space in the absence of the Brazilian.

The value for money with Barnes' contract starting to run down, and with his stock lower than ever considering Leicester's relegation, makes this a tempting and opportunistic move for many clubs, including Arsenal.

Would Barnes start for Arsenal?

Obviously, with Arsenal fighting on so many different fronts next season, including the Champions League, they need greater depth within their squad, even if they don't upgrade their starting XI on the left flank.

He would still get decent minutes in cup competitions or in the absence of Martinelli, but may face competition with Trossard for that spot. His pace and dynamism make him a better choice on the left side than Trossard, who is perhaps more versatile in the roles he can play in attack, due to his broader skill-set and ability to act as a playmaker, too.

Trossard can play as a number 10, right-winger, or even as a striker. Whereas, Barnes is very wedded to a left sided wide berth, which is where he tends to do most of his damage.

What does Harvey Barnes offer?

Most of Barnes' profile is based around energy and speed, but he is also a strong goal threat, too.

His ball striking is good from different ranges, and he is a very direct winger, who loves to take on his full-back and tie them in knots.

He is fairly creative, and does chip in with assists, but in recent years has been more of the finisher of chances as opposed to the creator of them.

He will often look to cut inside where possible, and is difficult to stop, even when it looks obvious as to what he is about to attempt. Barnes likes to dribble with the ball close to him and burst out of tight spaces to beat his man.

He has a degree of flair, but is not particularly flashy in that sense, as he would rather drop a shoulder or shift his body weight to fool his opponent.

Barnes is one of the best wingers in transition in the Premier League, with his decisiveness particularly deadly in this scenario, and he will look to be on the shoulder of his full-back to trigger these attacking moments, too.