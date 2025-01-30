This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County could be set for a major financial windfall in the coming days, with defender Eiran Cashin consistently being linked with a £10 million move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The defender is said to be part of the club's plans for this weekend's clash with Sheffield United, but if the proposed transfer does go through, the Rams could have funds to spend in the final few days of the transfer deadline, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the February 3 deadline.

With Paul Warne’s side dropping into the relegation places in recent weeks, there has been some concern regarding their capabilities all over the pitch, not least their lack of goals across the park, with just three goals in their five league matches of 2025.

County could have the chance to address that if the Cashin sale goes through, and we spoke to Football League World’s fan pundit Shaun Woodward about who his dream signing would be before the window shuts next Monday.

Derby County urged to consider Harvey Knibbs signing

Derby’s woes in front of goal have been well-documented of late, with their lack of cutting edge contributing towards a run of six straight league defeats which leaves them 22nd in the table heading into February.

Jerry Yates is the club’s top scorer with six league goals, while Ebou Adams is next on the list with four, a figure which marks the joint-best scoring return throughout his career to date, and signifies the issues the Rams have in the final third.

While new signing Lars-Jorgen Salvesen found the back of the net on his first start for the club last weekend, Woodward believes an extra goal threat behind the forward line could make all the difference between now and the end of the season, and has his eyes set on a hot shot from the division below.

When asked what his club could do with the Cashin cash, the County fan said: “I would be happy if Derby went out to sign Harvey Knibbs.

“Reading are struggling for money this season, and I think we could potentially offer them something that they can’t refuse.

“He is banging in the goals for Reading this season, and is getting assists as well, and I think Derby to struggle in that central area for goals.

Harvey Knibbs Reading FC 2024/25 Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 24 (22) Minutes Played 2007 Goals (Assists) 8 (2) xG 6.17 Shots (On Target) 35 (14) Chances Created 23 Pass Accuracy 73.2% Dribble Success 42.3% Recoveries 67 *Stats correct as of 30/01/2025

“It is a position we really need someone in, and I think Harvey Knibbs would walk into our team and definitely someone we could do with to support the front men, and take some pressure off the rest of the team and the rest of the midfield for goals.

“The fact that Ebou Adams is our top scorer in midfield this season says it all really, because that is not his game, so if someone like Harvey Knibbs could come in I think he would hit the ground running and give us a much-needed lift in there.”

Harvey Knibbs would be realistic signing for Derby County

Having scored eight and contributed towards another two goals for Reading this season, Knibbs has played a major part in the Royals’ push for the play-offs in League One, although things have started to falter after Ruben Selles’ departure for Hull City.

The Royals’ financial issues are well known across the EFL, and Woodward believes that situation could play into Derby’s hands this winter, as they look to bring in a player that could help transform their attacking unit going forward.

With plenty of competition from some of the Championship’s big-hitters for names throughout the winter, the Rams supporter believes Knibbs could be a player they can lure to Pride Park in the coming days, despite interest from across the second tier, as reported by The Telegraph.

He continued: “I think Derby realistically could be signing someone like him, we have been priced out of the likes of Richard Kone and a few other players like Louie Barry.

“They are just not going to come to Derby unfortunately and I don’t think we can afford them, but I think someone like Harvey Knibbs is someone we can afford.

“With Reading’s financial problems, we could give them a decent offer that they couldn’t refuse, so I would be looking to get him.”