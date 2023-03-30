There can be no denying it has been a tough season so far for Hartlepool United in League Two.

After finishing 17th in the fourth-tier in the 2021/22 campaign, their first back in the Football League after a spell in the National League, this season has been more challenging for the club.

As things stand, the Monkey Hangers, who are currently on their third manager of the campaign under John Askey, sit 23rd in the League Two table, six points from safety, with eight games still to be played.

Consequently, the club look to have a big challenge on their hands, if they are to avoid dropping back into non-league this season.

Among the supporters of the club who will however, be hoping they can turn things around, are a number of well known faces, who will be familiar with plenty for their own exploits.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five of Hartlepool United's most famous supporters right here, but have you ever spotted any of them at a match at Victoria Park?

Jeff Stelling

Probably the most vocal celebrity supporter of Hartlepool United these days, is of course Jeff Stelling.

The presenter of Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme, Stelling is a familiar face to football fans across the country, for keeping them up to date with their side's fortunes every Saturday afternoon.

As a result, many will also be well aware of his passion for Hartlepool, with the presenter rarely hiding his emotions when news of a goal in a game involving the club comes through, and he was even named the club's President in 2018.

Janick Gers

Having been born in Hartlepool, Gers has not forgotten his roots when it comes to his footballing allegiances.

The musician is perhaps best known across the world, for his role as one of the guitarists in the heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

However, still has strong connections with Hartlepool, owning a season ticket for the Neale Cooper Stand at Victoria Park.

Michael Gough

Recent years have seen Gough emerge into the public sporting eye more and more, after establishing himself as one of the best umpires in cricket.

But while his occupation may involve another sport, he is still a follower of football, and in particular Hartlepool.

A supporter of the club, Gough was named the honorary president of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust back in 2021.

Meat Loaf

One of the best known names in recent music history, the Texas-born singer's support for Hartlepool is arguably one of the more surprising connections between a football club and celebrity.

Even so, there can be no denying that Meat Loaf was a supporter of the club, revealing as much in a number of media interviews during the course of his life.

Indeed, Hartlepool would even pay tribute to him, by playing his iconic song Bat Out Of Hell in tribute after his sad death in January 2022.

Peter Mandelson

While not the most vocal of supporters, there can be no denying that Mandelson does have a connection with the club.

The politician held a number of cabinet roles in the Labour Governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, while he was also MP for Hartlepool between 1992 and 2004.

As a result, he also held the role of honorary president of Hartlepool United, before it was past to the aforementioned Stelling in more recent years.