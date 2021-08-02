Hartlepool United secure double deal as 2021/22 looms

Hartlepool United have have added two new names to their squad ahead of the upcoming League Two season.

The Monkey Hangers, who got promoted from the National League via the play-offs in June, have bolstered their attack and defence with the signing of Mark Cullen and Jake Lawlor, as reported by the BBC.

Cullen, 29, joined after recently leaving Port Vale, who he netted for 11 times last term.

Quotes from the official club website from Dave Challinor read: “Cullen is an experienced forward, a finisher, if you get him in the right areas he will be a great asset to the team.”

Hartlepool were in the market for a striker desperately after the previous loan striker Luke Armstrong joined League Two counterparts Harrogate Town, which was confirmed by Harrogate last month.

However, Hartlepool have benefited from the Yorkshire club this window as well, as they snapped up Lawlor who was not offered a new deal at the Sulphurites.

Pools manager Challinor had previously worked with Lawlor at AFC Fylde, and said on the club website: “He (Lawlor) will be a great asset to the squad and I believe we can continue to improve him in those different positions he can play.”

We do not yet know the length of the contract of these two new signings, however both these players are eligible to play in Hartlepool’s first fixture back in the Football League against Crawley on Saturday, subject to injury concerns.

The Verdict

These two signings are very important to Pools, being their fifth and sixth signings of the summer window. The North East club knew they had to make some big signings this summer, after losing some key players from their promotion campaign to other League Two clubs.

They may, though, have to make two or three more before the transfer window closes on the 31st August, if they are to survive relegation this season.

Are you Hartlepool United mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Hartlepool face on the opening day of the season? Aldershot Bromley Barnet Stockport