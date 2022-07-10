Hartlepool United register interest in Crystal Palace youngster

Hartlepool are reportedly keen on taking Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks on loan for the season according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scotland under 21 international arrived at Selhurst Park in 2020 from Dundee United and will be keen to gain more experience following a recent loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic.

The attacking midfielder is in need of first-team experience having reached the age of 21 and has made less than 30 appearances at senior level:

Hartlepool have registered their interest in Banks with the club looking to add to their squad ahead of the upcoming League Two campaign. With Luke Molyneux leaving on a free transfer, Hartley will be looking to add more depth and quality in the attacking third.

This link comes after Hartley addressed areas of his squad being light with the Scotsman keen to bring in more quality. He told the Hartlepool Mail: “We understand fans will want to see players coming in all the time.

“I can see where fans are coming from, but I can assure them there will be a lot of business happening here over the next week to 10 days before the start of the season so they should be excited.”

The Verdict

Hartley addresses the lack of quality and need to add to his squad honestly and the link to Banks seemingly makes sense for a number of reasons.

Hartley will be aware of Banks after his time in Scotland and that will certainly help in convincing the youngster that Hartlepool is the best place to continue his development.