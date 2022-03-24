Picking up 20 points from their last 10 games, Hartlepool United find themselves in strong form under Graeme Lee.

Sitting 10 points outside the play-offs, a top-seven push looks slightly too much of an uphill task in what remains of this campaign.

Whilst we wait and see what is in store for Hartlepool during the concluding stages of the season, we have devised a 20 question quiz that tests your knowledge of where past and present players started their careers.

Can you score 100%?

Hartlepool United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Jamie Sterry? Darlington Middlesbrough Newcastle Sunderland