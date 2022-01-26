Hartlepool United lining up move to sign Bradford city man

Hartlepool are lining up a move for Bradford City’s Richard O’Donnell, according to Peter O’Rourke on Twitter.

The goalkeeper has been a key player for Bradford this season, conceding only 23 goals from 19 League Two appearances so far in the campaign.

However, his future was cast in doubt after the Bantams signed Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth earlier in the month.

Hartlepool are keen on bringing the player into the club before the end of the window.

Bradford boss Derek Adams is willing to part ways with the player after dropping him from the side at the start of December.

O’Donnell is also out of contract with the club at the end of the season, along with up to 14 of his teammates.

O’Donnell signed for Bradford back in 2018, and has been a consistent presence in the side since its relegation to League Two in 2019.

The 32-year old has led a storied career, playing for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby Town, Macclesfield Town, Stockport, Walsall, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Rotherham united and Northampton.

O’Donnell will be joining the side currently 16th in League Two. Graeme Lee’s side are winless in their last six league games, last tasting victory on December 8. Their next opponents are Exeter City, who they face on January 29.

Hartlepool also have an FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Crystal Palace to look forward to on February 5.

The Verdict

Hartlepool will offer O’Donnell a fresh start after being dropped last month. With Bass’ arrival, it makes sense for him to look elsewhere for first team football.

Hartlepool are also only six points behind Bradford in the table, so this is by no means a drop down for the keeper to make.

O’Donnell has bags of experience which should help smooth the transition when moving sides.

That experience will also be a big boost for Hartlepool as they try to avoid getting sucked into a relegation scrap.