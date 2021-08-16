Hartlepool United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Pools transfer deals from over the years

Hartlepool United regained their fourth-tier status in mid-June after their penalty shootout win against Torquay United.

And thus far, it has been a mixed start for Dave Challinor’s side, winning their opening game of the season at Crawley Town before losing 3-2 away to Barrow at the weekend.

The Durham-based side managed to draw level twice at Holker Street on Saturday afternoon, before Dimitri Sea delivered the third and fatal blow to the Pools.

They will be hoping to make amends in their next game against bottom side Walsall – and with the home advantage – it’s a great chance to get another three points.

But we’re focusing less on present results and more about transfer deals of this summer and the past.

There are 22 questions in this quiz – but how many can you get?

1 of 22 Jonathan Mitchell arrived on a free transfer this summer after being released from which Championship club? Huddersfield Town Nottingham Forest Derby County Barnsley