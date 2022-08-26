Hartlepool United eye Newcastle United transfer agreement

As reported by the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United are exploring the option to bring young midfielder Joe White back to the club on loan from Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old spent half of the 2021/22 season with the Pools after signing with the club during the January transfer window.

White would go on to make 16 appearances for the Pools. In that time the midfielder managed three assists and was, overall, very impressive.

A return for the youngster is definitely on the cards for Hartlepool, who are looking to build a good loan relationship with clubs in the North East having already brought in Ellis Taylor from Sunderland this window.

White extended his contract with Newcastle a few months ago, with Eddie Howe speaking on how impressed he was with the teenager. This extension means the player could be free to leave the club on loan after not featuring for the Newcastle Under 21 side so far this season.

Hartlepool boss Paul Hartley expects his side’s transfer business to go down to the wire, with any business likely to come closer to the 11pm deadline on the 31st August.

Hartley has already expressed his desire to bring in an attacking midfielder and a striker before the deadline. With White fitting the bill for the attacking midfield spot, it could be a no-brainer for Hartlepool to try to bring him back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Verdict

Overall, it seems like the perfect idea to try and bring Joe White back to Hartlepool after impressing a lot during his short loan spell with the Pools last season.

He has proven to be effective and useful at this level already in just a short space of time. If the player wants to return to the Suit Direct Stadium, it seems like almost too good an opportunity to miss for Hartley and the Pools.

Hartlepool have less than a week until the transfer deadline so if they want a deal for the player, they have to move fast.