Hartlepool United confirm major managerial decision

Paul Hartley’s time as Hartlepool United manager is up, with the Monkey Hangers hierarchy confirming that the Scot has been sacked.

Hartley had only been in the dugout at Victoria Park since June, when he replaced Graeme Lee in the hot-seat after leading Scottish side Cove Rangers to promotion into the Championship, the second tier of football north of the border.

However, it has been a torrid start to the season for the Poolies, who finished 17th in League Two last season following promotion from the National League.

In their nine league matches this season, Hartlepool have failed to win, losing five of those fixtures to leave them in 23rd position in the table.

That run of form has cost Hartley his job after just three months in the dugout, having overseen a mass amount of changes in the playing squad over the summer.

Several senior players such as Omar Bogle and Neill Byrne were sold, whilst Hartley signed six players from Scottish clubs – they will be playing under a new manager though in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

The Hartlepool fans were growing restless with Hartley’s management, and the 2-0 defeat on the road to Sutton United on Saturday was clearly the final straw.

Obviously managers should normally be given time to implement their ideas, but when it’s going as wrong as it has been at Hartlepool quickly, then something has to change.

Hartley put his trust on several players from Scotland to come in, but they’ve not been able to make an impact so far.

Whoever the club’s new manager will have a really tough job on their hands going forward, and they will be the fourth manager Hartlepool have had since the start of last season, following Dave Challinor, Lee and Hartley.