Hartlepool United boss outlines importance of supporters

Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee believes the atmosphere generated during home fixtures could prove pivotal for the remainder of the campaign.

Following the departure of popular figure Dave Challinor to ambitious Stockport County, Lee was handed the reigns aiming to replicate the success of his predecessor.

After a torrid run of form losing five consecutive games, Lee has galvanised his players winning both of his opening games in charge.

With Keith Hill’s relegation threatened Scunthorpe visiting Victoria Park this weekend, it could be another opportunity for Hartlepool to extended Lee’s winning run.

Speaking via The Northern Echo, manager Lee was full of gratitude for the supporters who watched on from the stands in Hartlepool’s 2-1 win over Rochdale on Wednesday evening.

”The fans are fantastic,” outlined Lee.

”What I need to make sure from me is to keep them on board and keep creating that atmosphere.

”If they can be backing the players and the players are giving them something to cheer about then we are all going in the same direction.”

The Verdict

Lee will be absolutely delighted with the start and impression he has made as Hartlepool boss at the beginning of his tenure.

Nothing quite resembles a stoppage-time winner in football with midfielder Mark Shelton creating pandemonium amongst the Hartlepool faithful.

With The Pools currently sitting 12th in the League Two standings, you feel that a few more victories could potentially see Hartlepool challenging for a top-six finish, which would represent a phenomenal achievement following last season’s promotion campaign.

With struggling Scunthorpe next on the agenda for Hartlepool, the prospect of third straight victory very much appears to be in the offering this weekend.

