Hartlepool United bolster frontline with 23-year-old signing

Olufela Olomola has signed for Hartlepool United on a one year deal following his release from Scunthorpe United, the club announced last night. He becomes The Pools’ fourth summer addition.

Olomola spoke about his happiness to get the deal done having trained with team for a few weeks, in an interview with the club’s media team.

He said: “Everyone made me feel very welcome, I already feel like part of the team. I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

The 23-year-old scored four goals in just 45 minutes against Runcorn in a recent friendly.

He continued: “I was delighted to make my impression, I’m on the pitch to score goals, that’s what I want to do. I’m strong, I’m quick and I like to run in behind.”

Dave Challinor was glad to get the deal over the line.

He told the club’s website: “Fela (Olufela Olomola) has come in and earned a deal. He’s looked sharp in training, took his goals well, granted against lower opposition but has looked a threat.

“We now have to work with him to get out of him what we need over the coming weeks. Undoubtedly with the delivery and quality we have in wide areas we will create chances and if he keeps putting himself in the right positions he’ll get opportunities to score.”

The Verdict

Olomola is the club’s main senior striker at the time of writing. His goalscoring record in the early years of his career suggest Hartlepool will need to bolster their attacking unit again before the season commences. It is clear the confidence Dave Challinor has in chance creation from wide areas but with the unforgiving 46-game campaign looming The Pools still have one of the smallest squads in League Two.

His experience at League Two should be valuable though in what is a good signing overall. An intelligent strike partner to facilitate his style of play should be next on the list for Challinor.