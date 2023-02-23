Hartlepool United appoint 58-year-old as new manager

League Two strugglers Hartlepool United have appointed John Askey as their new manager, replacing Keith Curle in the dugout at Victoria Park.

Curle was sacked on Wednesday evening after just five months in charge, having won just seven of his 29 matches as manager.

And he has been replaced by Askey, who was most recently at National League outfit York City until his departure in November 2022.

United owner Raj Singh parted ways with Curle, who arrived in September on an interim basis initially to replace Paul Hartley, after a run of just one win in their previous seven league matches.

Despite showing a spirited fightback against AFC Wimbledon last weekend to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, it was a 1-0 home defeat on Tuesday against Newport County which sealed Curle’s fate, leaving the County Durham club just a point above the League Two relegation zone, with 23rd-placed Crawley Town having four games in hand on them.

The job of keeping the Monkey Hangers in the EFL has now been handed to Askey, who possesses a wealth of Football League managerial experience with Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale, as well as many years in the National League with now-defunct Macclesfield Town.

Having been out of work for three months following his York exit, Askey now takes on a new challenge as he seeks to retain Hartlepool’s EFL spot.

The Verdict

Askey has a tough job on his hands, but there’s no reason why he can’t turn the clubs fortunes around.

He was doing fine at York City, albeit in the league below, until the decision to sack him in November – which many Minstermen fans were furious about and believe has derailed their season.

So despite not managing in the EFL for a few years, Askey should be perhaps more suited to working with the Hartlepool squad, who have quite a few young players that need to be coached correctly and improved if they are going to get away from the relegation zone.

Right now though it is not in their hands as Crawley have so many games in hand, but all Askey can do is try and lead the Poolies to as may wins as possible to make the club’s position safer.