Hartlepool United ace emerges as transfer target for Notts County

Notts County are interested in signing Hartlepool United full-back Jamie Sterry, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Hartlepool are preparing for life back in the EFL after winning the National League play-offs last weekend, with Dave Challinor offering a host of out-of-contract players new deals.

Sterry, who joined the club in December, is among those to have been offered a new contract by Pools, but is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Notts County are taking an interest in the 25-year-old, who made 27 appearances in the National League last term.

Notts, who lost to Torquay in the play-off semi-finals, have already brought in Kyle Cameron from Plainmoor and are now set to turn their attention to Sterry.

The wing-back came through the ranks at Newcastle United with Cameron, as well as the Magpies’ talisman Cal Roberts.

This would be a magnificent capture for Notts.

Ian Burchnall looks set to stick with the 3-5-2 formation which served Notts well in the final few months of last season, and Sterry would slot in seamlessly in the right wing-back role.

He is a player who has excellent pedigree and did so well for Hartlepool last season, showing plenty of presence in attack and defence.

Sterry is now a Football League player, but Notts are a sleeping giant and may be able to lure him to Meadow Lane, which would some coup.

Challinor will be keen to keep hold of most of his players from last season, though, after the club made a long-awaited return to the EFL.