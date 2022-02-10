Hartlepool striker demands more time to bring out his best

Hartlepool forward Omar Bogle believes that more time will help bring out the best in him.

The 28-year-old opened up his Pool account on Tuesday night with a great finish against Barrow, helping his new team seal the three points.

The former Grimsby striker signed on a two-and-a-half year deal in Janaury after terminanting his contract with League One outfit, Doncaster Rovers after a torrid time with the Yorkshire side.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Bogle said: “General fitness is good because I kept myself in good shape, good condition and worked hard even though I hadn’t been playing this season but it’s just that match sharpness.

“You can’t replicate it anywhere else really. That just comes with games.

“Now I’ve played 70 minutes at Exeter, 90 minutes on Saturday and another 80 minutes today so I’m hoping in the next two or three games, I’m going to be where I need to be.

“I feel like I haven’t had that for a while where I’ve been playing games and scoring goals again so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Bogle touched on the ‘great’ feeling he endured when he grabbed his first goal for the club, but is looking to keep that going.

The last time he played in League Two, he grabbed 19 goals in 27 appearances for Grimsby in the 2016/17 season before making a big jump to the Championship with Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window, that season – he scored a total of 32 goals in 68 league appearances for The Mariners, averaging nearly a goal every other game.

He’s not had the best of times since the move as he struggled to score goals at The Latics, Cardiff, Portsmouth, and even had a loan spell in the Eredivese with ADO Den Haag.

The Verdict

For Graeme Lee to bring in Omar Bogle and his experience of scoring goals, however brief it might be is still a major coup for the North East club.

He showed on Tuesday night that he had the panache and know-how to grab goals at that level, he’s started off well for The Pools and if he gets the patience and game time, he could be a major player for them going forward.

With The Pools sitting 15th in League Two, they are six points off 12th-placed Crawley so a push for the top-half is most definitley on for Graeme Lee’s side especially with how they performed against Barrow after going a goal down after a spectacular effort.

If they can give Bogle the time needed for him to get to full match sharpness then we will undoubtedly see the Omar Bogle of old where he would constantly make a nuisance of teams in that division.

How Luke Molyneux and himself linked up on Tuesday just proves that they have the attacking talent to progress up the table, they just need to put a good run together and get the momentum running and who knows where they could finish.