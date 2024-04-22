Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips says he is hoping to take advantage of his connections with Sunderland in this summer's transfer window.

Phillips is, of course, a legend around the Stadium of Light, having spent six years with the club between 1997 and 2003.

During that time, he 130 goals in 235 appearances in all competitions, also winning promotion to the Premier League in 1999.

After then going on to play for the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa, West Brom and Birmingham City, before eventually retiring from playing in 2014.

Phillips has since moved into management, and in January this year, took charge of National League side Hartlepool following a spell as manager of South Shields.

At the time of his appointment, Hartlepool were 16th in the National League table, four points clear of the relegation zone, following relegation from League Two last season.

However, the club did manage to rally somewhat under Phillips, eventually finishing 12th in the final standings, 11 points adrift of the play-offs, and eight clear of the bottom four.

Now, with their season over, Phillips is starting to make concrete plans for the summer window, which it seems could involve Sunderland.

Kevin Phillips eyeing Sunderland transfer raids

Being based in the North East, Hartlepool do have geographical connections with some big clubs that they could take advantage of, in Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Given his connection with the latter, it seems Phillips now wants to make the most of those links with his former club.

Speaking about the possibility of using his history with the Black Cats to gain an advantage in the transfer market, the 50-year-old told The Hartlepool Mail: "I think it’s important. I tried to do it when I was at South Shields, I think it’s hugely important that you build relationships with your local clubs.

"It’s something that we are looking at, and with my connections to Sunderland, it’s a chance to make the most of it.

"I’m always cautious about bringing young players, under-23s, into this environment, I don’t think you can have too many.

"For me, you need players that have experience of the National League or the Football League. I’d love to build some relationships."

Earlier this season, Sunderland defender Zak Johnson did spend several months on loan at Hartlepool, where he made 12 appearances in total.

Sunderland will be a Championship team again next season

After replacing Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale failed to work out for Sunderland, with the latter sacked after a matter of months, this season has petered out for the Black Cats.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday afternoon, Sunderland sit 13th in the Championship table.

They are 16 points adrift of the play-off places and ten clear of the relegation zone, with just two games to go, meaning they will not be promoted or relegated this season.

Championship Table (As it stands April 22nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 44 -5 63 11 Cardiff City 44 -11 62 12 Bristol City 44 4 59 13 Sunderland 44 1 56 14 Swansea City 44 -5 56 15 Watford 44 1 53 16 Millwall 44 -12 53

Under interim manager Mike Dodds, they are set to travel to Vicarage Road to play their final away game of the season at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

A link that could work well for all concerned

It does feel as though Phillips taking advantage of his connections with Sunderland could work well for all involved.

For the players who might make loan moves to Hartlepool, it could give them the chance to further develop their careers.

They would be doing so under someone who could give them plenty of insight about playing for the Black Cats, which would no doubt help for when they return to the Stadium of Light.

That in turn would put Sunderland in a stronger position when it comes to using those individuals in the future, and they could be confident in them being well looked after by Phillips, given how much the club means to him.

For Hartlepool themselves, they may be getting some exciting and talented individuals, who can help them push for promotion back to the Football League next season.

With all that in mind, there is an argument that those linked with these two clubs, should be looking to make a link-up such as this happen in the coming months.