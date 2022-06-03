Hartlepool confirm significant club decision as former Celtic player arrives

Hartlepool United have confirmed that Paul Hartley has been appointed as their new manager.

The League Two side have been on the lookout for a new boss after Graeme Lee was sacked at the start of May, just five months after he had been named as Dave Challinor’s successor.

Since the decision was made, attention has turned to getting a new man in for the 22/23 campaign, with a host of names having been linked with the vacancy.

And, that search is now over, as the club announced that Hartley is now in charge.

The Scotsman is a name that fans will recognise as he enjoyed a successful playing career that saw him play for the likes of Hearts and Celtic, as well as winning 25 caps for his country.

Since becoming a manager in 2011, Hartley has been in charge of Alloa, Dundee, Falkirk and most recently with Cove Rangers.

During that period, the 45-year-old has won five promotions, including two with Cove Rangers, who he leaves having won promotion to the Scottish Championship.

The verdict

This seems like a very shrewd appointment from Hartlepool as Hartley is someone who has a lot of experience despite his relatively young age as a manager.

He has shown he can win promotion and he will be hungry to prove himself as a manager in England after over a decade in Scotland.

So, this should excite the Hartlepool fans ahead of next season and the board will now need to do all they can to back Hartley in the transfer window as he looks to make a few new signings.

