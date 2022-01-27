Hartlepool captain shares prediction for remainder of the season

Hartlepool United captian Nicky Featherstone says he believes his side is good enough to stay up despite a recent dip in their league form.

The Pools have won just one of their last 12 league games which came back at the start of December with a 1-0 victory against Rochdale in Graeme Lee’s first game in charge as manager.

However, last weekend Hartlepool came back from behind against Stevenage thanks to a stunning goal from their captain to ensure they walked away with a point from that game.

Discussing his team’s current run of form, Featherstone told Hartlepool Mail: “I think you go through these spells as a football team.

“I think we’ve got a good enough squad as it stand to challenge and be safe, and I think that’s the aim after four years of being out of the Football League. Get safe as soon as possible and go from there.

“I think the squad is good. I think it’s capable. You can see that from earlier on in the season.”

Goalless draws have been common results for the Pools lately but this is frustrating for them as two of those have been at home against Scunthorpe and Oldham – both teams that sit in the relegation zone.

However, the skipper remains positive about his side’s situation despite these results as he said: “They’re missed opportunities with the home form we’ve got.

“You can also look at it as two clean sheets and we’re unbeaten and they don’t gain any ground on you.

“But with the home form we’ve got it’s always disappointing not to win home games.

“We’re confident we can beat anyone at home. If we’re still not scoring in four or five games time then it might be a problem but with the chances we’ve created there’s nothing to worry about just yet.”

The Verdict:

I think Featherstone is right not to be getting too worried about his side’s safety this season yet as they currently sit 11 points above the relegation zone. Despite a run of poor form in the league, they currently have enough space to breathe with the gap between themselves and the drop zone.

It’s not just wins the Pools need to worry about though, Featherstone’s goal at the weekend was their first league goal since Boxing Day. Therefore, they really need to start picking up their form in front of goal and create some chances. If they can’t score goals, they could quickly find the relegation zone creeping towards them.

After a trip to Exeter City on Saturday, Hartlepool then face Crystal Palace away in the FA Cup. Whatever happens in this game, I’m sure they will have a great day out and hopefully this will give them a bit of a buzz to take back to the league and pick up again.