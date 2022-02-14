Hartlepool boss thinking of changing things ahead of Tranmere

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee is looking to freshen things up as his side take on Tranmere tomorrow night.

The Pools have claimed back-to-back wins for the first time since October after going to a 4-3-3 formation which has seen them score four in those two wins.

This includes Saturday where Omar Bogle clinched his second goal in Hartlepool colours as he scored the only goal to help seal the three points against John Yem’s Crawley.

The switch to the new formation was thought to be inspired by the fact they used a back four in the Papa John’s Trophy, this season – they have reached the semi-final of the competition using the system.

It has brought success so far, but Graeme Lee has considered changing things as the games start to come at a faster rate.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, he said: “I was tempted [to change it at Crawley] but I just felt the performance we had against Barrow, I wanted to stick with them.

“Tuesday night was an unbelievable win so do you want to change that? It sort of made my job a little bit easier when you have performances like that.

“I’ll have to look at it because it’s a great win but we’ll have to reassess what we’re going to do on Tuesday night in the sense of bodies if we need to freshen up.”

Welcoming Tranmere Rovers to the Suit Direct Stadium tomorrow night, Lee could look to freshen things up with a new approach as they look to nullify Rovers and see if they clinch a point or three.

With the games and the intensity ramping up, Graeme Lee may as well change it up against Tranmere as he looks to keep this impressive run of form going.

With Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle scoring goals at the moment, the question will be on whether one of them or both will be rested.

The Verdict

When Graeme Lee arrived, he used a 5-3-2 as he didn’t want to change much of what had been successful for them, but this season it has become apparent of The Pools attacking quality and the recent games have shown just what they possess.

Omar Bogle’s knack for goals at this level along with Luke Molyneux, whose performance against Barrow was something to behold, proved to be devastating for them in their last two league outings and seem to be only getting better.

With three clean sheets in their last five league appearances, they do know how to protect their net as well as score goals which in a new system as advanced as a 4-3-3 it could truly blossom for The Pools.

Changing things up against Tranmere could be a risky move – 2nd in the League and boast the best defensive record in League Two, it would be interesting to see how Graeme Lee looks to approach the game with the changes he could supposedly make.

It could work as element of surprise for Hartlepool as they could look to capitalise and add misery to Rovers who lost 1-0 to 18th-placed Walsall.

If they pull off a win tomorrow night, it could take them as high as 11th and then people may start to take notice as they have in the Papa John’s Trophy.