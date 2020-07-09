Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Harsh’, ‘Shocked’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same disappointment with Bielsa decision

Published

2 mins ago

on

Elland Road plays host to another important Championship fixtures this evening as Leeds United take on Stoke City.  

Leeds remain in a strong position in the Championship’s promotion race, but with their top-two rivals picking up statement victories earlier in the week, there’s a need for three points this evening.

On Saturday, Leeds made short work of Blackburn in tough conditions at Ewood Park, winning 3-1, but it needs backing up this evening in West Yorkshire.

In terms of the team news tonight, Bielsa has made changes, with Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa returning to the starting line-up after missing out at Blackburn, replacing Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski.

That means it is Illan Meslier in goal, with Dallas joining Liam Cooper, Ben White and Luke Ayling in the back-four.

Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts advanced ahead of him.

Costa slots back in on the right, with Jack Harrison to the left, leaving Patrick Bamford to play through the middle.

The changes are interesting, with Douglas and Alioski very good at Blackburn.

Here, we assess the reaction to the team news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Harsh’, ‘Shocked’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same disappointment with Bielsa decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: