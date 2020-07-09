‘Harsh’, ‘Shocked’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same disappointment with Bielsa decision

Elland Road plays host to another important Championship fixtures this evening as Leeds United take on Stoke City.

Leeds remain in a strong position in the Championship’s promotion race, but with their top-two rivals picking up statement victories earlier in the week, there’s a need for three points this evening.

On Saturday, Leeds made short work of Blackburn in tough conditions at Ewood Park, winning 3-1, but it needs backing up this evening in West Yorkshire.

In terms of the team news tonight, Bielsa has made changes, with Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa returning to the starting line-up after missing out at Blackburn, replacing Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski.

📋 Two changes to the side which defeated Blackburn on Saturday. Dallas and Costa return to the Starting XI — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 9, 2020

That means it is Illan Meslier in goal, with Dallas joining Liam Cooper, Ben White and Luke Ayling in the back-four.

Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts advanced ahead of him.

Costa slots back in on the right, with Jack Harrison to the left, leaving Patrick Bamford to play through the middle.

The changes are interesting, with Douglas and Alioski very good at Blackburn.

Here, we assess the reaction to the team news…

Very harsh on Douglas tbh — MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) July 9, 2020

Harsh on Douglas — Tyler (@tyler20235) July 9, 2020

Really harsh on Douglas and Alioski.. Pablo can’t get back into the team but Dallas and Costa come straight back in 🤷‍♂️ — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) July 9, 2020

Very shocked by this. Actually think Douglas should have kept his place. Hope Costa is playing on the left because Harrison is a different beast on the right. — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) July 9, 2020

Bit harsh on Barry that — Coel🇨🇭 (@LUFC_Brammers) July 9, 2020

Harsh on Douglas that — Matt James (@Matt1Lufc) July 9, 2020

Feel for poor Bazza, played a blinder at Blackburn #lufc — Tom Wardman (@twardman7) July 9, 2020