‘Harsh’, ‘Serious sour grapes’ – Many Barnsley fans react to Wayne Rooney’s post-match claims

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney claimed Barnsley are the most direct team he has ever seen after the two sides played out a goalless draw last night, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Rams ended Barnsley’s seven-game winning run by holding them to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell yesterday, with Rooney clearly changing his side’s approach to try and deal with their hosts.

Speaking after the game, the Derby manager reflected on the Tykes’ style of play under Valerien Ismael.

He said (via the Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall): “They are the most direct team I have ever seen.”

Rooney admitted that he’d changed his own team’s approach to be much more direct for last night’s game and offered a disclaimer.

“I am not knocking Barnsley in any way,” the Rams boss told Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane. “They are having a fantastic season, they are just doing what they have to do.

“We just had to match them and get in their faces.”

The Tykes have been in fantastic form in recent weeks, with their winning run catapulting them into the top six, which makes Derby’s result all the more impressive.

Rooney’s post-match comments certainly seem to have caused a stir among Barnsley supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Notice how other teams are far too concerned about our play over the last 10 games, than trying to focus on their own team's efforts in beating us, all the patronising little Barnsley, good club Barnsley seems to be going now we're no longer bottom 3, some serious sour grapes — Jonny Cave (@JonnyCave) March 10, 2021

He speaks as though they played from the back with fluid football 🤣 — Ben Thompson (@thompsonben92) March 10, 2021

Was a pretty horrible game to be honest, and we put our foot through it way too much compared to normal. — Matchday Drinkers (@BFCDrinkers) March 10, 2021

Harsh. Dog of a game tonight on a dog of a pitch in a howling gale. Never going to be tika taka was it? We do need to get it down more however but not the night for it. Defensively solid, take a point and move on. Massive game on Saturday now. All up for grabs. — Paul Gareth Jones (@dhvatman) March 10, 2021

Oh wait And Derby played like Barcelona??.They only passed to each twice in 90 minutes.And also they didn’t use the long throw often did they??.😂😂😂😂 — alan fletcher (@alanfletcher17) March 11, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 they were more direct today — tyler (@tyler_bfc) March 10, 2021

When teams match what we do it’s not pretty. But I thought we played it on the floor a bit. Probably because of the wind. Not pretty but a fair point. — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) March 11, 2021