Derby County

‘Harsh’, ‘Serious sour grapes’ – Many Barnsley fans react to Wayne Rooney’s post-match claims

Published

4 mins ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney claimed Barnsley are the most direct team he has ever seen after the two sides played out a goalless draw last night, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Rams ended Barnsley’s seven-game winning run by holding them to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell yesterday, with Rooney clearly changing his side’s approach to try and deal with their hosts.

Speaking after the game, the Derby manager reflected on the Tykes’ style of play under Valerien Ismael.

He said (via the Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall): “They are the most direct team I have ever seen.”

Rooney admitted that he’d changed his own team’s approach to be much more direct for last night’s game and offered a disclaimer.

“I am not knocking Barnsley in any way,” the Rams boss told Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane. “They are having a fantastic season, they are just doing what they have to do.

“We just had to match them and get in their faces.”

The Tykes have been in fantastic form in recent weeks, with their winning run catapulting them into the top six, which makes Derby’s result all the more impressive.

Rooney’s post-match comments certainly seem to have caused a stir among Barnsley supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


