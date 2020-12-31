Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Harsh on Pulis’, ‘Not holding back here’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri comments

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been speaking for the first time since the sacking of Tony Pulis earlier this week.

Despite the Owls collecting four points from their previous two Championship matches, the Thai businessman opted to pull the plug on Pulis on Monday, less than 24 hours before Wednesday played their final match of 2020 against Middlesbrough.

Pulis had paid the price for guiding the Hillsborough outfit to just one victory in his 10 matches in charge, which has left Wednesday deep in relegation trouble.

Having scored just six times during 15 hours of Championship football, Chansiri told Yorkshire Live that Pulis said to him the players weren’t buying into his philosophies.

Pulis is historically known as a defensive manager, epitomised by the fact his Wednesday side failed to score more than once in any game.

Chansiri said: “He said the squad didn’t buy into his methods. That surprised me. He told me he could play many styles depending on the opponent.”

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to those comments on Twitter:


