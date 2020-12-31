‘Harsh on Pulis’, ‘Not holding back here’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri comments

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been speaking for the first time since the sacking of Tony Pulis earlier this week.

Despite the Owls collecting four points from their previous two Championship matches, the Thai businessman opted to pull the plug on Pulis on Monday, less than 24 hours before Wednesday played their final match of 2020 against Middlesbrough.

Pulis had paid the price for guiding the Hillsborough outfit to just one victory in his 10 matches in charge, which has left Wednesday deep in relegation trouble.

Having scored just six times during 15 hours of Championship football, Chansiri told Yorkshire Live that Pulis said to him the players weren’t buying into his philosophies.

Pulis is historically known as a defensive manager, epitomised by the fact his Wednesday side failed to score more than once in any game.

Chansiri said: “He said the squad didn’t buy into his methods. That surprised me. He told me he could play many styles depending on the opponent.”

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to those comments on Twitter:

Funny how we score 2 and win ,the game after he was sacked . — Steve (@Steve48513833) December 31, 2020

There are many ways to park a bus but none worked for him.

No point in playing defensive and still conceding 2 goals a game. — Craig B (@S35CB) December 31, 2020

He did play many styles; 5-4-1, the 6-4-0 at Norwich when we went 1-0 up. 😂😂 — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) December 31, 2020

Every man and hid dog knew the pulis style — carl herrick (@carl_herrick) December 31, 2020

Not holding back here. But he’s saying exactly what fans want to here to get them eating out of his hands again… only his next appointment and January recruitment will back up what he’s saying…..! https://t.co/GapWhfgSZk — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) December 31, 2020

It’s as if our chairman hasn’t watched any football aside from the games he occasionally attends. Sacking Pulis for a lack of tactical flexibility after 10 games is an interesting look… https://t.co/ucHtzMqDAF — Rich W (@Rich_for_peru) December 31, 2020

This is some juicy stuff already. Fair play. Could easily have just said results and performances were shit. The last presser he did started off well though… we know how that ended up… CRETINS pic.twitter.com/KRx7N0W4u6 — Nathan (@1867wawaw1867) December 31, 2020

Didn't know Pulis had more than one style. 😂 — Mags (@mags_louise) December 31, 2020