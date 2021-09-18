‘Harsh on Jozwiak’ – These Derby County fans react to emerging team news

This game for Derby County pales into significance to what the club will be up against over the next few months.

Nonetheless, Wayne Rooney will most certainly have got his players fired up for this game against the Potters in the wake of looming administration.

It distracts from what has been a positive start for Derby amidst all of the certainty throughout the summer, as well as the lack of incomings.

Rooney’s threadbare squad has at times played some very good football, but mixed up their game in midweek against West Brom and opted for a more solid, bodies-on-the-line sort of play. They picked up a good 0-0 against the Baggies and will hope to take that into this game against play-off contenders Stoke City.

Rooney has made three changes to the side that played against West Brom, with Max Bird returning to the midfield and Ravel Morrison and Tom Lawrence providing the ammunition for the attack.

Kamil Jozwiak is the surprise omission after he missed last weekend’s game against Birmingham City after being involved in the Poland setup during the international break.

Here’s how Derby fans are reacting to the team news:

Strong side today..hopefully the performance matches up..personally would’ve given Stretton a start 🐏🐏#dcfcfans — Ross O’Byrne (@noles1982) September 18, 2021

Good team that is up the rams — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) September 18, 2021

Come on derby , we will fight until the end ❤️🐏 — Callum Lodge (@_CLodge_) September 18, 2021

Harsh on Jozwiak that — Mike.Saybul (@MSaybul) September 18, 2021

COME ON LADS!!! — Tom Burgess (@tomburgess1984) September 18, 2021

There’s a game on? Needed to be Jozwiak not Baldock. But come on you Rams. 🐏🐏 — Keith Mansfield📚🚀✨ (@KeithMansfield) September 18, 2021

Make your voices heard inside and outside of the stadium. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) September 18, 2021