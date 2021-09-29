Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Harsh’ – Many Bristol City fans question one player’s absence from starting XI v Millwall

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City have made two changes for their Championship clash against Millwall this evening with Nathan Baker and Liam Williams brought in but the absence of Nahki Wells has proven a talking point.

The Robins travel to south London looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Championship and buoyed by an impressive display against Fulham on Saturday.

They’re without manager Nigel Pearson, with assistant Curtis Fleming standing in for him, but will be hoping to have the same sort of joy as when they last visited the nation’s capital when they beat QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A win at the Den could see them close the gap on the top six completely and it looks as though City will start in a 3-5-2 formation to match up their opponents with Baker in alongside Rob Atkinson and Tomas Kalas at the back while Williams slots into central midfield.

The latter is making a rare start for the South West club having spent much of his first year or so at the club sidelined due to injury.

However, it is the absence of Wells that has caused a stir with many City fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


