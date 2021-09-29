‘Harsh’ – Many Bristol City fans question one player’s absence from starting XI v Millwall

Bristol City have made two changes for their Championship clash against Millwall this evening with Nathan Baker and Liam Williams brought in but the absence of Nahki Wells has proven a talking point.

The Robins travel to south London looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Championship and buoyed by an impressive display against Fulham on Saturday.

They’re without manager Nigel Pearson, with assistant Curtis Fleming standing in for him, but will be hoping to have the same sort of joy as when they last visited the nation’s capital when they beat QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A win at the Den could see them close the gap on the top six completely and it looks as though City will start in a 3-5-2 formation to match up their opponents with Baker in alongside Rob Atkinson and Tomas Kalas at the back while Williams slots into central midfield.

The latter is making a rare start for the South West club having spent much of his first year or so at the club sidelined due to injury.

However, it is the absence of Wells that has caused a stir with many City fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Martin over wells? Nakhi put a serious shift in on Saturday, whereas Martin can’t run,head or shoot — Massengoszn (@massengoszn) September 29, 2021

Not sure about this one, how is Martin anywhere near this team still? He’s finished but anyway Good to see Williams back in the team👍🔴⚪️ — Bcfctom (@Bcfchome) September 29, 2021

Martin over wells as if — Tom (@TomDavis04) September 29, 2021

Not sure about dropping Wells to the bench 🤔 — Jon Gradwell (@jgrads74) September 29, 2021

harsh on wells that, put in a serious shift saturday! — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) September 29, 2021

Clearly doesn’t like wells — Tom lucas (@tomlucaswsm) September 29, 2021

wells n palmer got to be in there imo — Tom holloway (@iicxyy_) September 29, 2021

Clearly not thinking of changing to a formation with wingers and he has to he put wells Weiman there — harvey (@harvey77124641) September 29, 2021