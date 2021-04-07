Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Harsh', 'Decent' – These Huddersfield Town fans issue verdict on player's recent showing v Norwich City

1 hour ago

Huddersfield Town’s recent slight revival in the Championship was ended in eye-opening fashion on Tuesday evening, as they were thrashed 7-0 by Norwich City. 

A hat-trick from Teemu Pukki, whilst goals from Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Jordan Hugill saw the Canaries move eight points clear at the top of the second-tier standings.

But Huddersfield will be looking nervously over their shoulders in the battle to survive this term, with Carlos Corberan’s side sat 19th in the table, and eight points clear of the relegation zone, although Rotherham United can close the gap on them if they win their games in hand later this season.

It was a game to forget for Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Pereira, with the goalkeeper conceding seven goals on the night, which isn’t likely to do much for his confidence moving forward.

Pereira was making just his second appearance for the Terriers this season, in his loan spell from Manchester United, which hasn’t been the most memorable this term.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Pereira’s recent display in the heavy defeat against Norwich City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


