‘Harsh’, ‘Decent’ – These Huddersfield Town fans issue verdict on player’s recent showing v Norwich City

Huddersfield Town’s recent slight revival in the Championship was ended in eye-opening fashion on Tuesday evening, as they were thrashed 7-0 by Norwich City.

A hat-trick from Teemu Pukki, whilst goals from Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Jordan Hugill saw the Canaries move eight points clear at the top of the second-tier standings.

But Huddersfield will be looking nervously over their shoulders in the battle to survive this term, with Carlos Corberan’s side sat 19th in the table, and eight points clear of the relegation zone, although Rotherham United can close the gap on them if they win their games in hand later this season.

It was a game to forget for Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Pereira, with the goalkeeper conceding seven goals on the night, which isn’t likely to do much for his confidence moving forward.

Pereira was making just his second appearance for the Terriers this season, in his loan spell from Manchester United, which hasn’t been the most memorable this term.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Pereira’s recent display in the heavy defeat against Norwich City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Joel Pereira at #htafc concedes a goal every 10.9 minutes on average. I actually think a popadom would have a better concession rate. — Terry (@terryhtfc89) April 7, 2021

Feel for Pereira. Tarnished reputation already but could have done very little about any of those goals #HTAFC — Kyle Haigh (@Kylinho12) April 6, 2021

All because Pereira didn’t just put his foot through it. Idiot #htafc — Peter Wilson (@pwwilson) April 6, 2021

Has Joel Pereira actually saved a shot for us yet? He's conceded 8 goals in his 126 minutes played. #htafc — Terry (@terryhtfc89) April 6, 2021

Don’t know what’s worse, the score line or the fact pereira gets paid a wage for this. #htafc — Stevenhtafc (@Naltar94) April 6, 2021

Genuine question, has Pereira ever saved a SOT for us? #htafc — Luke Thompson (@thomo2610) April 6, 2021

Pereira seemed to save that into his face… 🤣🤦🏼‍♂️🤡🤡 #htafc — Steve (@gegenpresser21) April 6, 2021

@htafc This is what a good keeper looks like, not Poppadom hands Pereira https://t.co/069gWn8H1a — Kezer (@Kezer14) April 6, 2021

Pereira get him off — HTFC LP (@pykelucas128) April 6, 2021

Harsh putting that at the feet of Pereira. Positioning for the first one, yes, but no one is doing much about the rest of them. — Les Reed (@LesReed39929934) April 6, 2021

Joel Pereira has actually had a decent game tonight 😂 #htafc — Jonny (@jonnyg3617) April 6, 2021