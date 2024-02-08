Highlights Leicester City signed Harry Winks for £10 million, a seemingly steep fee at the time, but his importance to the club has proven its worth.

Winks has been a standout performer for Leicester this season, starting all but one of their league games and averaging 90 minutes per game.

Winks' impressive passing ability and comfort on the ball have been key to Leicester's success, as shown by his high pass accuracy and his ability to control the game from the midfield.

It has truly been an outstanding season for Leicester City Football Club so far.

It took most people by surprise when it was confirmed that the club would no longer be a Premier League side and would be returning to the Championship after over 10 years in the top flight.

The Foxes had a very big summer on their hands due to the relegation, as several first-team players were expected and keen to move on as they looked to pursue other moves.

Unfortunately for Leicester, that happened, with players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes leaving the club to stay in the Premier League.

However, the money they received allowed them to do transfer business of their own, and one of the purchases they made was midfielder Harry Winks.

Winks may not have excited many Leicester fans at the time, but now seven months into his transfer, they are surely pleased with his arrival.

Leicester signed Harry Winks for £10 million

Harry Winks is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, first joining the club at an early age in 2002.

In 2014, Winks made it into the club’s under-18s, where he spent two seasons before then playing for Spurs’ under-23s.

The midfielder was then promoted to the club’s first team, during which time he played over 200 games for the club, making appearances both domestically and in Europe.

Harry Winks' stats per division (As it stands February 8th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 128 2 3 U21 Premier League 32 3 0 Championship 29 2 0 Serie A 20 0 0

But last season, the 28-year-old wasn’t favoured at Spurs, and therefore, he was shipped out on loan to Italian side Sampdoria.

He returned to the English side in the summer, but Leicester were keen to sign the Englishman, and they were able to agree a £10 million fee with Spurs for the transfer of Winks.

It is a deal that may have been expensive at the time, but Leicester will be thankful they got the deal over the line, given how important he has been to the club so far this season.

The £10 million fee for Harry Winks was money well spent

Leicester have been excellent throughout this season, and given the advantage they hold over the teams at the top of the Championship, they look on course to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Foxes have had a number of standout performers for the club this season, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi, and Jamie Vardy all being crucial in going forward for the club.

But, while he may go under the radar, it is important that Harry Winks is credited with the significant role he has played for the Foxes this season.

Out of the club’s 30 league games they have played this season, Winks has been available for 29, with his only absence being through suspension, and he has started all of those league games.

Furthermore, Winks is averaging 90 minutes per game, as he is a trusted part of Enzo Maresca’s starting XI. In those appearances, Winks has scored two goals, with him doing better than his goal expectancy, with that standing at 1.29, as per SofaScore.com.

But it is Winks’ ability in the midfield on the ball that has been so impressive, as he’s made 100.6 touches of the ball so far. While the midfielder has created two big chances and collected 0.6 key passes.

The 28-year-old is averaging 85.6 passes per game, and in those passes, he has a pass accuracy of 94%.

His pass accuracy in his own half is 96%, while his accuracy in the opposition half is 92%, and while it may drop, it still shows how comfortable the player is on the ball, as per SofaScore.com.

His ability on the ball was shown once again last weekend, as it was revealed by LCFC Data that Winks completed 74 of his 83 passes in the win over the Potters, which means he finished the game with a pass accuracy of 89%.

But what was more surprising about this stat was that this was the first time this season that Winks finished a game with a pass accuracy below 90%.

This is staggering because while Leicester have been a cut above the rest of the teams in the league this season, it still shows how good of a player Winks is and the fact he probably shouldn’t be playing in the Championship.

So, while the £10 million at the time might have seemed steep, it shows that as the season has gone on, Winks has become more and more important for the football club and has been crucial to their expected promotion.