For many people, Leicester City's signing of Harry Winks back in the summer transfer window signaled Enzo Maresca's intentions of a first-time promotion back to the Premier League immediately.

Dropping to the Championship for the first time in his career after making the £10m move from Tottenham Hotspur to the East Midlands, it felt like a much-needed move for both the Foxes and the midfielder - both needing to hit the reset button and state their credentials in the second tier.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

How has Harry Winks performed for Leicester City so far this season?

Whilst many outsiders will argue that Leicester find themselves in an expected position given the strength in-depth across Maresca's squad on top of their financial resources compared to a number of Championship clubs. However, to bounce back in such fashion at this stage of the season means the Italian and his players deserve the plaudits they've recieved, especially after recovering from successive defeats against Leeds United and Middlesbrough prior to the final international break of the year.

Despite the breadth of experience Winks brings to this side, it's his midfield partner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who has stole the limelight for the Foxes so far this campaign, but the former Spurs man has been just as important.

As well as his late winners away to Queens Park Rangers and laterly West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, Winks' underlying stats prove he is the man going under the radar, keeping play ticking over nicely for the likes of Dewsbury-Hall & Jamie Vardy among others, to steal the headlines.

As per Fbref stats, the 27-year-old has completed 94.6% of his attempted passes across the 19 league games, as well as 6.48 of those per 90 being progressive. Winks has also created an average of 2.34 shot creating actions per game.

"It's probably...." - Harry Winks makes significant career claim

After his 94th-minute winner at The Hawthorns, the midfielder made two significant claims to Sky Sports, via the Leicester Mercury, about how his move to Leicester has been pivotal to resurrecting his career.

“Leicester is a huge club, anyway, the club speaks for itself,” Winks began. “It was a massive factor. The club speaks for itself. I spoke to the manager and the way he wants to play. He is the exact type of football I want to play in.

“The last few years have been tough, not playing regularly. That’s all I wanted to do. Enjoy my football and play football regularly. Feel wanted. And feel respected.

“From the minute I have come into this club, I have loved every second of it. It’s probably the most I have enjoyed my football in my whole career really.” The midfielder claimed.

What next for Leicester City & Harry Winks?

Many will argue that a player of Winks' calibre is too good for the standard of the division, much like the majority of Leicester's squad, hence the eight-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

As he stated in the interview, Winks is now at a club where he can play an integral part in success and will continue to do so in the years to come regardless of the division the Foxes find themselves in, as he is now reaching the prime age of his career.

Next up for Leicester is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, December 9th.