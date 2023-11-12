Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks insists his side will bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

After losing 1-0 to Leeds United last Friday night, the Foxes suffered back-to-back defeats as they were beaten by the same scoreline by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester had chances in the game, with Jannik Vestergaard's header forcing a superb save from Seny Dieng before Kelechi Iheanacho hit the post, but Boro sealed all three points through Sam Greenwood's 83rd-minute free-kick.

Enzo Maresca's side remain top of the table, but they are now level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town, and just eight points ahead of third-placed Leeds United.

The Foxes are back in action after the international break when they face 13th-placed Watford at the King Power Stadium in just under two weeks time.

What has Harry Winks said following back-to-back Leicester City defeats?

Winks believes that his side deserved to win the game against Middlesbrough, and he says that he is not concerned by recent results.

"It’s really frustrating," Winks told Foxes Hub, quoted by Leicestershire Live.

"We dominated the game and we were in control.

"They gave it a good go, but if you look at the last two games, we’ve conceded from a corner and a free-kick and it’s cost us the games.

"It’s so frustrating because when you play as well as we have, create the chances and dominate the game, these are the games where you have to take your chances.

"When you don’t take the chances, you could feel their crowd get lifted, their players are still in the game, and all it takes is one moment, and in the last two games that’s what’s happened.

"It’s a tough one to take but as a team we have to stick together, keep going, and believe in what we’re doing because it’s worked for us so far.

"We need to not get so down and stick with it.

"If we were playing poorly and getting beaten and teams were coming at us, dominating the ball and the chances, then maybe it gives you a reason to be less confident. But it’s not the case.

"We’re dominating possession, we’re creating so many chances. We’re just not scoring at the moment. That will come. We’ve shown in some of the games we’ve scored a lot of goals so it’s about belief, sticking with it and not getting too down.

"If we were to say we’d be in this situation at the beginning of the season, we’d have been really happy with that.

"The way we’ve performed, the level of play, the results, everything’s been great.

"The last two games have been difficult for us. It’s always going to happen in the Championship.

"The most important thing is to learn from it, stay positive as a squad and not react badly because there’s a long way to go, lots of matches to play still and once you get on a run and you pick up points, things can be forgotten. We’ve got to remember that."

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Leicester City?

Winks is right to remain positive despite back-to-back defeats for Leicester.

The Foxes are still in an incredibly commanding position at the top of the table, and they have faced tough games against in-form Leeds and Middlesbrough in their last two matches.

It was a slightly disappointing performance from Maresca's side on Saturday, but they still created chances and were unlucky to come away empty-handed.

With the quality in their squad, it would be no surprise to see Leicester rediscover their form after the international break.