With James Maddison's departure from Leicester City confirmed earlier this week, it feels like in recent days, transfer links surrounding the Foxes have intensified.

Perhaps as a result of that, Leicester City have now officially confirmed their first signing of the Enzo Maresca era.

Indeed, ironically arriving from Spurs, where Maddison was sold, midfielder Harry Winks has joined the club.

The 27-year-old's arrival was announced on the club's official channels on Saturday, with confirmation that the English midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Foxes.

Harry Winks' first words

Along with his official announcement, Harry Winks gave his first club interview as a Leicester player.

During said interview, he revealed his reasons for joining the club, and what he was looking forward to most at Leicester.

Speaking to Leicester City club media, Winks revealed: "I’m delighted,"

"I’m really excited for the challenge ahead.

"It’s an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible. I’m just so happy to be here and ready to get going.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, to have a full pre-season with the team and come here early to get ready for the games coming up.

"It’s going to be an important few weeks to get everyone ready and to push myself getting fit.

“I’m also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself.

"Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”

How much did Harry Winks cost Leicester City?

As clubs often do when they announce new arrivals, Leicester City chose not to insert the transfer fee that they paid for Winks in their statement.

However, although we cannot say a figure officially, plenty of outlets have been reporting a figure.

For example, BBC Sport claim that the Foxes have paid a figure close to £10 million pounds for the 27-year-old.

Is Harry Winks a good signing for Leicester City?

This is a signing that would not have totally looked out of the place in the Premier League.

Therefore, in terms of the quality of player they are getting, this does seem like it could be a good deal for Leicester City.

That said, Leicester are not in the Premier League anymore, and it must be said that £10 million is a very significant figure for a Championship club.

It may well prove money well spent if Winks can help lead them to promotion, though.