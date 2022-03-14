Harry Wilson speaks out after Fulham’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Barnsley

Barnsley earned a valuable point against league leaders Fulham in the Championship’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Tykes continued their positive form at Oakwell with a 1-1 draw having taken the lead through a contentious first half penalty, won and stuck away by Carlton Morris.

Harry Wilson picked out the top left corner to level proceedings in the 86th minute and had the goal at his mercy to take all three points, only to miss a header from inside the six yard box deep into second half additional time.

Wilson reflected on a hard earned point and the two key moments in his performance when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I know I scored a good goal but that miss at the end is the one that’s stuck in my mind.

“We know we weren’t at our best today.

“I thought Barnsley were good, but if I put that away at the end, as I should, we probably nick three points and we go home happy.”

Fulham must win every game between now and the end of the season if they are to break Reading’s Championship record of 106 points and Wilson’s late beauty at Oakwell has kept that dream alive.

Barnsley did not play like a team inside the relegation zone and have picked up significantly under Poya Asbaghi in the last month or so.

Tim Ream produced a warrior-like performance at centre back and cleared off the line brilliantly at the end of the first half to stop Morris completing a quickfire brace.

Marco Silva was rightly very frustrated by the penalty decision as it appeared that Morris was fouling Tosin Adarabioyo more than the other way around, however with the unrelenting list of quality talent for the level at his disposal, the Cottagers would have been expecting to score more than one goal against lowly opposition.

Wilson will be desperate to make amends and convert the next goalscoring opportunity that comes his way.