Harry Wilson shares his thoughts ahead of Fulham clash vs Bournemouth

It’s a huge clash in the Championship this weekend as two high-flying teams in Fulham and Bournemouth face off against each other – and Harry Wilson is well up for the clash, as reported by the club’s official website.

Fulham have been in scintillating form so far this season, due in large part to the free-scoring Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cherries too have looked sharp and led by Scott Parker, they have picked up some solid results and find themselves currently sat in the automatic promotion spots.

This weekend then could see one of the two teams gain a small advantage over the other in the battle for promotion and the second tier title – and Harry Wilson will certainly be hoping it is his team that do.

The player managed 31 games for the Cherries during their final Premier League season and hit seven goals but he has managed even more contributions in front of goal for Fulham since his switch to Craven Cottage.

With six goals and seven assists for the Cottagers in just 17 games so far this year, he has become a key player for the side – and will be desperate to add to that tally for his new side against his former one.

Now, having been allowed to permanently leave Liverpool, he is thriving in his new permanent home at Fulham.

A regular in the starting eleven for both club and country, the 24-year-old is so far living up to his potential and is eager to get stuck into his former team at the weekend.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “When you play against a Bournemouth team, especially in the Championship, you know what a good and strong outfit they’re going to be, and they’ve shown that this season. And for me to play against a few of my friends and people I’ve shared the pitch with is going to be good.

“I class Meps as one of my best mates so it’s going to be good to play against him. But for that 90 or 95 minutes, our friendship will be put to one side because I’ll be doing all I can to win the game for Fulham.”

Wilson then will be gunning for victory and an important three points. If he can carry on his fine form, then Fulham have every chance of getting them.

The Verdict

Harry Wilson is having a great year now he has a new permanent home. He can get used to the style in which Fulham play and thrive in the system every week knowing he won’t have to re-adapt upon a move to another side or at his parent club.

It has allowed the player to get even better this season. It also means that, with him and the rest of his teammates playing well, he could be set for another crack at the Premier League in the next campaign.