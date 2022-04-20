Harry Wilson sends social media message following Fulham’s promotion

Harry Wilson revealed his delight after Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League last night.

What a night last night🤩 what a team🙌🏼 LETS GO💥 @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/IyNJd80DSN — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) April 20, 2022

The winger, who joined on loan from Liverpool initially, will complete a permanent transfer in the summer after a ridiculously productive season to help the Cottagers back to the top-flight.

Wilson has managed ten goals and 15 assists in 38 games for Marco Silva’s free-flowing side, becoming a key part of the attacking setup that has blown so many away over the past nine months.

Fulham have been top of the table for some time and promotion was finally confirmed last night, as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Preston at Craven Cottage.

And, taking to Twitter, Wilson shared an update with the support following the memorable occasion.

“What a night last night. What a team. LETS GO!”

The next challenge for the Londoners will be to win the title, which is something they can effectively do by picking up three points against Bournemouth on Saturday, with the Cherries the only side who can catch them at the moment.

The verdict

It has been a brilliant season for all connected to Fulham, with the team having gone up in style.

Wilson has been crucial to that, with the quality in his left foot clear to see, and the relationship he has struck with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic has been great to watch at times.

So, he is right to enjoy last night but you can be sure the Welshman and all his teammates want to win the title too, which will cap off this great season.

