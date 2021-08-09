Harry Wilson sends message to Fulham fans following goal-scoring debut against Middlesbrough

Harry Wilson enjoyed a debut to remember as he made his first appearance in a Fulham shirt.

The Whites hosted Middlesbrough in their first match since suffering relegation to the Championship as they welcomed the Teessiders to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

While the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to Marc Bola’s late equaliser for Neil Warnock’s side, it was Wilson who was the star of the show.

The Wales international arrived at the club after leaving Liverpool this summer and made an immediate impact for Marco Silva’s side after letting fly with a left-footed effort that was well-saved by Boro keeper Joe Lumley.

He did, however, find the net shortly after when he cut inside from the right flank and fired a low effort past Lumley to give Fulham the early lead.

Supporters who were back in attendance at Craven Cottage will be hoping that that performance will be the first of many like that from Wilson who shared a message with supporters on social media after the match.

Felt good to have the fans back today🙌🏼 debut goal at craven cottage aswell😁 disappointed to have not taken all 3 points but good performance to build on⚽️ @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/LzBVObWKQw — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) August 8, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Wilson said: “Felt good to have the fans back today, debut goal at Craven Cottage as well.

“Disappointed to have not taken all three points but good performance to build on.”

The verdict

Harry Wilson’s debut was more than encouraging.

The winger is a player who has Premier League quality but the fact that he has so much experience at Championship level will certainly help him to hit the ground running.

Wilson could be an essential part of Fulham’s promotion hopes this term and his debut against Middlesbrough certainly showed what he’s about.

If he can recreate that performance during the rest of the season then it can only mean good things for Marco Silva’s side.