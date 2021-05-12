Harry Wilson sends message to Cardiff City fans as Liverpool return looms

Harry Wilson has been reflecting on his time with Cardiff City, in an Instagram post to mark the end of his time on loan at the club.

The attacker joined the Bluebirds on loan from Liverpool back in the summer transfer window, and enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Welsh captial.

In total, Wilson scored seven goals and provided 11 assists – a tally bettered by only two other players – in 37 league appearances for the club.

With that loan spell now coming to an end, Wilson has taken to Instagram to reflect on the 2020/21 campaign, and send a message to the Cardiff fans.

In a post on his Instagram account, Wilson admitted that the season had been one of highs and lows, revealing he is “gutted” not to have played in front of the club’s supporters this season, but thanked them for their support from a distance this season.

With his loan deal with Cardiff having now come to an end, Wilson is set to return to Liverpool, although it remains to be seen quite what the future holds for him.

The player himself has recently admitted he could be forced to leave the Merseyside club permanently in order to further his career, having spent much of his time with Liverpool out on loan elsewhere.

The Verdict

It is good to see players such as Wilson taking time to send messages such as this supporters.

While they may not have been in the ground this season, there are plenty who have invested time and money to follow the club from afar, and they will appreciate that being recognised by those they have been supporting.

Indeed, you wonder whether comments like these may prompt a few hopes of a permanent move by Cardiff for Wilson this summer, with the door seemingly open for that to happen.

The attacker does appear to have enjoyed his time in Wales, while Cardiff themselves would no doubt like a player of his ability back, although you wonder if that could be scuppered by possible interest in Wilson from elsewhere when the market reopens.